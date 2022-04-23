Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow across parts of the region; traffic alert, portions of roadways closed east of Billings

BILLINGS — Another cool day as a spring storm moves across the region. Blizzard conditions east of Billings into the eastern plans are bringing heavy snowfall and windy conditions with gusts up to 50 mph or even a bit stronger. Portions of multiple roadways east of Billings have closed. Dangerous travel, slick and snow-packed roads are likely so make sure to stay safe.

This system should move out of the eastern portions of the viewing area overnight and into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead, the beginning of the work week will be drier with warmer temperatures back into the 60s, potentially some 70s by Tuesday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Cloudy with occasional gusts over 40 mph. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow… Partly cloudy skies with a high near 54°F

Tomorrow night… Partly cloudy. Low near 31°F

