Q2 Billings Area Weather: More scattered snow around Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — Cooler temperatures and period of light snow will drive the weather through Black Friday. But there are questions about early next week.

In the short term, gusts to 50 mph are expected around the Livingston foothills. This will taper off quickly starting Tuesday morning.

Light snow is possible later Tuesday anywhere over a widespread area. Tuesday will also have the warmest temperatures in the short term with morning readings in the teens to 20s and afternoon highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s Wednesday, and mainly 20s for Thanksgiving and Friday. Areas of light snow are possible somewhere each day.

Going into the weekend, there is real uncertainty in the forecast right now. By Sunday, for example, the high could reasonably fall anywhere between 19 and 39 degrees.

Obviously, we have some things to sort out. Please check back.