Q2 Billings Area Weather: More of the windy / warm combination

BILLINGS — Warmer than average temperatures continue, especially through Thursday, with highs mainly in the 40s to even a few low 50s, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. An average high this time in January is in the middle 30s and low are typically in the upper teens, based on a 30 year average.

Winds remain strong in the Livingston / Harlowton and Big Timber areas and could affect travel for high profile and towing units on I-90 and U-S 191. Gusts to 50-65 mph could occasionally develop through Thursday.

Billings remains mild and breezy with less wind in the eastern plains.

A series of embedded disturbance will keep winds and clouds coming and going, but the outlook for rain and snow is slim. The best opportunity is late Thursday through Friday morning as cold front moves through creasing scattered showers.