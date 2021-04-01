Q2 Billings Area Weather: More of the warm and dry days ahead

BILLINGS — Very warm and very dry conditions will persist through the weekend in the Billings area.

High temperatures in the 60s to low 70s will be common each afternoon through Easter Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will approach record daily highs in several locations, including Billings.

A disturbance moving across northern Montana Thursday evening will help decrease the winds through Friday. Some gusts of up to 40 mph will still develop in south-central Montana.

While the air remains very dry and the temperatures warm, the reduction in the winds will ease, but not remove, concerns about grassland fires.

Overnight temperatures will stay mainly in the 30s and 40s, about 10 degrees above the seasonal average of 20s to low 30s.

A disturbance Monday will increase the clouds, decrease the temperatures, and bring a chance of rain showers and mountain snow over the area Monday night through Tuesday.

Highs will level off to the mid-50s to mid 60s most of next week.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Mostly clear with a low near 40. West winds decreasing through the evening.

Friday… Mostly sunny with a high of about 73. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday… Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s both days, close to record high temperatures especially Sunday. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

