Q2 Billings Area Weather: More light snow and a chilly week ahead

BILLINGS — Light snow will continue off and on this week. Below average temperatures persist.

Snow will tend to taper off through this evening. But melted snow will refreeze and that could be covered by additional light snow overnight through Tuesday morning. Very slippery conditions could develop, including ice under a snow cover or black ice.

Patches of fog are also possible Tuesday and especially Wednesday mornings.

Additional light snow is likely off and on this week, especially Thursday through Saturday. Friday and Saturday, this could be heavier snow in some places so check back for updates.

Temperatures will stay below seasonal averages with some of the coldest readings closer to the Dakotas. That could include subzero cold in places like Miles City later this week.