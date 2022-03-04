Q2 Billings Area Weather: More fog overnight with snow Friday night

Areas of fog are likely to persist overnight through early Friday. Continue to use caution as visibility may change quickly.

Friday, colder air first arrives from the north, then moist air run over the top creating precipitation. This could start as a rain/snow mix or even light freezing rain that could cause slick conditions Friday afternoon or evening.

Temperatures from Friday morning through the afternoon will not change much, with most of the readings staying in the 30s throughout the day.

Lower elevations including Billings can expect 2-5 inches, with the Beartooth foothills seeing 5-8 inches Friday night through Saturday morning, with possible higher amounts on the north-facing slopes. That could be good news for Red Lodge Mountain.

Roads could become hazardous Friday evening through especially Saturday morning with snow and slick conditions.

Snow showers taper off into Saturday evening to just flurries and showers, and should be completely out of the area by Sunday night. Saturday wlll stay mainly in the 20s through the day and Sunday trends only slightly warmer.

