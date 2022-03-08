Q2 Billings Area Weather: More flurries and then the bitter cold sets in

BILLINGS — The heavier snowfall occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning with a couple inches reported in Billings. We aren't done with the snow just yet. Expect periodic snow showers throughout the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for some areas. A trace to an inch or two is possible here in Billings with the greater amounts sticking south of Billings and down into parts of northern Wyoming.

Overnight temperatures will be in the single digits both above and below zero.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week with temperatures in the single digits and teens. By the end of the week, a high-pressure system will move in, so expect drier and slightly warmer and windy conditions.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 8°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy skies to start. chance of light snow showers possible. High near 14°F

Tomorrow night... Clouds to start will break way to clear skies. Low near -5°F