Q2 Billings Area Weather: More fall like weather but a brief change is in the forecast

Forecast October 2nd, 2022
Posted at 6:41 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 20:41:51-04

BILLINGS — Another fall day today with chances of precipitation mainly in the form of showers. Areas east of Billings saw better chances of thunderstorms.

Chances of precipitation will linger on through tonight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

A high pressure ridge will move back in for Tuesday and Wednesday bringing slightly warmer and drier conditions. Thursday and into the weekend temperatures will get back to more around average.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Chance of showers with a low near 48°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds to start. High near 65°F

