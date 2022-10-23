Q2 Billings Area Weather: More chances of precipitation; tomorrow morning may be a bit slick in spots

BILLINGS — A cooler day today with rain and snow showers across the area.

Precipitation will taper off west to east through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will be right around, if not below freezing, so areas that received snow may have some slick roads tomorrow morning for the morning commute.

But temperatures will be a bit milder tomorrow afternoon in the 40s and 50s. We will still hold onto some gusty winds through tomorrow morning. Gusts anywhere from 30 to 45 mph are possible. Blowing snow and poor visibility may be an issue for areas receiving snowfall.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... intermittent snow showers with gusty winds. Low near 30°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny with windy conditions. High near 52°F

Tomorrow night... more clouds will push in. Low near 38°F