Q2 Billings Area Weather: More chances of precipitation heading into the holiday

BILLINGS — More chances of precipitation today. Mainly showers with the possibility of some thunderstorms. These chances of precipitation will continue heading into Memorial day with precipitation tapering off by tomorrow afternoon.

If you have any plans, might want to keep an umbrella handy. Snowfall amounts will be mainly sticking above 8,000 feet. Could see a couple of feet by Monday night. Road closures and dangerous conditions are possible.

Looking ahead, the middle of the week will be dryer with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 49°F

Tomorrow… Windy with showers in the morning. High near 56°F

Tomorrow night… Cloudy with a low near 46°F