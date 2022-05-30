Q2 Billings Area Weather: More chances of precipitation for the holiday

BILLINGS — Today will be the coolest day this week with more chances of precipitation across the area. Rain for those lower elevations and snow for the higher elevations mainly above 8,000 feet. Could see a couple of feet of snow by tonight and into Tuesday for those higher elevations. If you have plans in the mountains, just be careful road closures and dangerous outdoor conditions are possible.

Winds are also an issue today as a low pressure system is moving across Wyoming and into the Dakotas. Those winds will calm down as we get into tomorrow and Wednesday.

A couple of lingering showers are possible through tomorrow morning but expect those showers to taper off by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Dryer and warmer conditions as we head into the middle of the week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Showers early then cloudy overnight. Low near 43°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy with the potential of some lingering showers early. High near 61°F

Tomorrow night… Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 42°F