Q2 Billings Area Weather: More chances of precipitation and possible of thunderstorms to start weekend

BILLINGS — Temperatures a bit warmer Friday with chances of precipitation across the region. Thunderstorms are possible through the evening but precipitation will taper off by the overnight hours.

Saturday will be another mild day when it comes to temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Another round of needed precipitation will roll through the area and thunderstorms are not out of the question.

By the end of the weekend, the warm-up will continue with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with drier conditions. But another round of precipitation is shaping up to move in for the start of the work week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Partly cloudy with some windy conditions. Low near 37°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy with a high near 64°F

Tomorrow night… Scattered thunderstorms during evening. Low near 42°F

