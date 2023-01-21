Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Active Weather Pattern Ahead - Winter Returns Saturday

BILLINGS — The first in a series of weather disturbances will move south across the region Sunday bringing the threat for snow showers across much of eastern and southern montana. More significant snow and blowing snow can be expected in north central montana Sunday.

The storm track will slide numerous weather systems southeast across the state monday through Friday about every 18 to 36 hours...bringing a chance of precipitation with each system.

By Friday it appears that a return to more winter like temperatures and a good chance of snow will approach the area and remain across the area at least through next weekend.