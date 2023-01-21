Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Active Weather Pattern Ahead

BILLINGS — A weather disturbance will move south across the Treasure state Saturday night through early Monday bringing the threat for snow to many areas. In particular areas of northwest and north central Montana could see the most significant impacts.

Another weather disturbance will move southeast across the region again bringing the chance of precipitation to the area.

Temperatures will trend at or slightly above normal through the end of next week. There are some hints of more significant snow to end the month. Stay tuned!