Q2 Billings Area Weather: More action in this forecast than an Avengers movie

BILLINGS — Despite increasing clouds, afternoon highs Monday will reach the 60s to low 70s. The warmest readings will be east of Billings.

Rain and snow over the mountains west of Billings will gradually spread onto Montana's eastern plains by this evening and overnight. The rain and mountain snow will diminish form west to east on Tuesday with cooler and breezy conditions. 0.10-0.30 inches of liquid precipitation are possible over the lower elevations with several inches of snow in the mountains.

Unsettled weather looks to continue through much

of the remainder of the week with westerly winds gusting to around 40 mph over the area on Wednesday with 60+ mph gusts closer to the mountains.

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s can be expected most days across the lower elevations.

Billings forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain later in the evening. Low around 44. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.