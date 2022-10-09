Q2 Billings Area Weather: Monday will be a warm one; Tuesday will be a different story

BILLINGS — Another beautiful day today with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day with temperatures mainly ranging in the 70s. Tomorrow night and into Tuesday, a low pressure system will push through the area bringing cooler air and some chances of precipitation. Mainly rain but some higher elevations in the mountains might experience some snow.

We will slowly warm up as we head into Friday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy skies with a low near 43°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny with a high near 75°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy to cloudy with a low near 49°F