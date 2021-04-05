Q2 Billings Area Weather: Moisture mainly for mountains and foothills through Tuesday

BILLINGS — There's a chance of rain and snow showers through Tuesday in the Billings area, but the focus will really be on the mountains and foothills.

An upper low is moving through Wyoming, producing a widespread mixed precipitation. Expect snow and rain showers to create some slushy conditions in the mountain foothills with mainly rain showers for the lower elevations.

Overnight, snow in the Beartooth/Red Lodge foothills could leave 4 to 6 inches in some areas. For Tuesday, the focus will be on the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming that could lead to some slushy/slick conditions along I 90 near Sheridan, Wyoming early.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be mainly in the 30s with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s across southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The northern half of Montana will warm back into the 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday will be warmer and drier with highs mainly in the mid to lower 60s and sunny to mostly sunny. The return to warm and dry conditions will once again increase fire risk.

Highs will be mainly mid-50s to mid-60s on Thursday, but winds will increase during the day with a chance of showers by Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Scattered rain showers in the evening with rain/snow likely overnight. Otherwise cloudy with a low near 36.

Tuesday… A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning with rain decreasing in the afternoon. Otherwise cloudy with a high of about 49.

