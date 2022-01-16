Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild tomorrow; chance of snow by Tuesday!

BILLINGS — Another mild day today with temperatures in the 40s. A wind advisory is in affect for the Livingston to Nye area. Could see gusts anywhere from 50 to 65 mph. The strongest gusts will be tonight and tomorrow night.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be another mild day but a bit warmer with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow night a cold front will swing through dropping the temperatures for Tuesday and we will see a good chance of some precipitation. Expect the precipitation to start of as rain and transition to snow later in the day. Coldest day will be Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Winds 15 to 25 mph. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. Gusty winds possible. High near 53°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy. Low near 33°F