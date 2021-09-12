Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild Today, Hump Day will be Warm, Then Back To Cool

Forecast September 12th, 2021
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 12, 2021
BILLINGS — A similar day today with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will stay calm over the course of the next few days.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s, low to mid 50s. Chance of some rain showers but expect little precipitation.

There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon with temperatures dipping down into the low 70s.

Gradual increase in temperatures by Wednesday and the possibility of an elevated fire risk.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mild with temperatures in the upper 70s, low to mid 80s.

Tonight... Chance of showers with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow... Cooler day with temperatures dipping down into the low 70s. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

