Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild today but summer is sticking around a bit longer

Forecast September 25th, 2022
Posted at 4:52 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 18:52:25-04

BILLINGS — A beautiful day today with temperatures in the 70s. Summer will be sticking around a bit longer as a high pressure ridge is moving back into the region and a warm up is on the way through the first half of the week.

As it stands now, Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day with temperatures back into the mid-80s.

Cooler air and more moisture will move in by the latter part of the work week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 52°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 80°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 50°F

