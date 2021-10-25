Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild; Then A Bit Unsettled!

BILLINGS — A mild day today with temperatures a bit warmer in the mid 60s. Could see some areas reach the low 70s.

Tonight a system will move through bringing the chance of rain through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight ranging in the 40s.

By tomorrow afternoon that system will move more east into the Dakotas.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a windy day with gusts up to 50 mph in the Billings area. West of Billings and into northern Wyoming could see gusts a bit stronger so be careful.

Might want to break out the wind breaker and tie up anything loose in the yard.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly sunny and mild. High Near 66°F

Tonight... Mild with rain. Chance of rain 90 percent. Low near 45°F

Tomorrow... Cooler/A.M. showers. Chance of rain 60 percent. High near 56°F