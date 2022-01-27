Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild temperatures but the winds will be the kicker

BILLINGS — Another beautiful mild day Thursday with temperatures in the 30s to 40s. The main issue will be gusty winds over the course of the next few days. Areas near the Beartooth foothills will be seeing the brunt of these winds. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Make sure to secure any loose objects and with damaging winds, tree limbs and power lines could fall creating some power outages. So, make sure you are staying weather ready.

Overnight temperatures Thursday will be a mixture of some teens and 20s.

Friday and through the weekend temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Could see some areas reach the low 50s. By the beginning of next week, there will be a change to the weather pattern with temperatures a bit cooler and the chance at some more precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear skies with gusty winds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Low near 27°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a few clouds. Gusty winds 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. High near 47°F

Tomorrow night... Clear and windy. Low near 28°F