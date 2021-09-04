Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild Start to the Labor Day Weekend!

Forecast September 4th, 2021
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 16:06:17-04

BILLINGS — A beautiful start to the Labor day weekend. Sunny skies with some haze and temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas might hit the low 50s.

A warmer day tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s potentially hitting the low 90s. Labor Day Monday looks to be the warmest day with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mild with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas might reach the low 50s.

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny and a warmer day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Labor Day... Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

