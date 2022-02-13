Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild for your Super Bowl Sunday; change is around the corner!

Forecast February 13th, 2022<br/>
Posted at 1:45 PM, Feb 13, 2022
BILLINGS — Another mild day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds will calm down for most of the viewing area for a short period tonight but will pick back up by tomorrow. That main issue is still west of Billings in the western foothills. Could see gusts up to 50 mph in the Livingston area.

Overnight temperatures mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow will start off as a mild and breezy day; change is around the corner. A cold front will push through bringing the chance of some precipitation late tomorrow and into Tuesday. Expect for it to start as rain and transition to snow for the Billings area.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 26°F

Tomorrow... Mostly Cloudy. High near 53°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a few showers late. Low near 34°F

