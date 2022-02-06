Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild, dry, and windy is the theme!

BILLINGS — Another mild day today with temperatures mainly in the 40s.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

Windy conditions to start your work week with the strongest winds in the western foothills. Expect winds to pick up in the Livingston and Nye areas tonight. For Big Timber and areas north, expect the winds to pick up by tomorrow morning.

Overall, temperatures trending above average for next week! Get outside and enjoy it!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Sun with a few clouds and gusty winds. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night... Mainly clear. Low near 34°F