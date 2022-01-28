Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild, dry, and windy; change in the weather pattern next week!

BILLINGS — A mild and windy day today with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Sheridan area reached the low 50s. Winds are still the issue especially west of Billings. Livingston area has already seen a wind gust of 60 mph with Big Timber a bit stronger at 67 mph. These windy conditions will be sticking with us through the weekend so make sure to secure any loose objects and drive carefully especially on the Interstate.

Temperatures tonight will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

This weekend is looking pretty mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A change to the weather pattern will happen next week. Cooler temperatures and the chance of some snow!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear with gusty winds. Low near 30°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny skies. Winds 15 to 25 mph. High near 49°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy skies. Low near 28°F