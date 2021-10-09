Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild, Could We See Some Snow?

BILLINGS — A wetter day with temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Those showers will move out of the area by later this afternoon and evening.

Clear skies overnight night with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Could see some areas dip into the 30s.

Tomorrow will be a milder day with temperatures in the 60s, possibly some low 70s.

By the beginning of next week, another system will roll through bringing us another chance of some rain and even possibly some snow.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cloudy/ Showers around. High near 60°F

Tonight... Clouds then clear. Low near 41°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny/ Mild. High near 65°F