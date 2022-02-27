Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild conditions to end February; can't say the same for the start of March!

BILLINGS — A mild and breezy day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be a bit an issue to end the month of February but the main problem still west of Billings into the western foothills.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be mild in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a warmer day with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s in some areas. This warm up will continue through Wednesday but by the back end of the work week and into next weekend we will see another chance at some precipitation. As it stands right now, Friday is shaping up to be the best shot. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer. Enjoy these spring-like temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with a low near 28°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with gusty winds. High near 46°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a low around 37°F