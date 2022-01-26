Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and windy today; chance of a slight treat overnight

BILLINGS — A nice mild and windy day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 40s. The winds will lighten up a bit Wednesday night as a shortwave system will sweep through the region, bringing the chance of some snow. Expect light accumulations for the lower elevations. Best areas to see some accumulation will be on the north-facing slopes in the high terrain in the mountains.

Temperatures Wednesday night will be a mixture of some teens and 20s.

With the mild day we had Wednesday, expect some melting through the night but then some freezing during the overnight hours. So please be cautious during your early morning commute Thursday. Roads may be a bit slick.

This system will move out by Thursday morning and we will see another mild and windy day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy to partly cloudy. Few light snow showers possible. Low near 25°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy to start, will part way to mainly sunny skies. Winds 10 to 20 mph. High near 40°F

Tomorrow night... Windy with a few clouds. Low near 26°F

