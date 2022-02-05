Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and windy, and chance of some precipitation

BILLINGS — A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Windy conditions will calm down Saturday night and into Sunday. Chance of some precipitation Saturday through the overnight hours at night. Expect rain showers for the lower elevations with the snow sticking to the higher elevations in the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains. Could see a couple of inches above 5,000 feet.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a nice day. Winds will calm down with more mild conditions. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Winds 10 to 20 mph. Low near 27°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. Gusty winds possible. High near 46°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low near 31°F

