Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and windy; chance of precipitation next week

BILLINGS — A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Some areas saw temperatures reach the low 50s. The main issue will still be some windy conditions over the course of the next few days.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 20s and 30s. Some areas down into northern Wyoming will see temperatures drop into the teens.

The next two days will be mild with temperatures in the 40s and even some 50s. Monday into Tuesday, a cold front will push through, dropping the temperatures into the 30s and 40s with the chance of some precipitation. Expect the precipitation to start as rain and transition into snow as the day progresses.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly Cloudy and windy. Gusts over 40 mph. Low near 29°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 44°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy skies. Low near 33°F