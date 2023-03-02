Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry through Saturday; cold with periods of snow Monday and after

Scripps
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 19:34:11-05

BILLINGS — Windy conditions will continue along the lee slopes through Friday morning. Otherwise near normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions will prevail through Saturday.

A weak weather disturbance will move across the area Sunday ushering in colder temperatures to the area. High temperatures Sunday through Friday will be 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages.

Periods of snow are possible late Sunday through Tuesday and again late in the week. At this time, any accumulations look to be light. Stay tuned to Q2 for updates on this weather pattern change.

