Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and breezy; enjoy the outdoors this weekend

BILLINGS — A beautiful day Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions continue across the area with the western foothills experiencing some stronger winds.

Overnight temperatures mainly ranging in the 20s.

Sunday is shaping up to be another mild and breezy day with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Get outside and enjoy some of this beautiful weather.

The beginning of next week will see a weather pattern change. A cold front will swing through, dropping the temperatures into the teens and 20s and the chance of some precipitation. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this system. As of now, Tuesday is shaping up to see the best chance at some precipitation. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Low near 28°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with increasing clouds by afternoon. High near 49°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy to cloudy. Low near 32°F