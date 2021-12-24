Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Merry Christmas Eve; chance of snow and bitter cold to start next week!

Forecast December 24th, 2021<br/>
Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 24, 2021
BILLINGS — A cooler day today with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Periods of snow showers will be off and on over the course of the next few days. A couple of inches are possible.

Temperatures tonight will be in the teens and even single digits for areas east of Billings.

Christmas will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Northern Wyoming will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 30s tomorrow.

Looking ahead, the beginning of next week will be a cold one with temperatures in the single digits and even negatives. Please be careful, wind chills will be well below zero so make sure you are staying weather ready!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Periods of snow showers. Low near 13°F

Christmas Day... Morning snow showers. High near 25°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly cloudy. Low near 7°F

