Q2 Billings Area Weather: Memorial Day forecast plus the rest of the week

BILLINGS — Warm and dry conditions, followed by warmer and dry conditions, followed by even warmer and dry conditions.

Temperatures progressively warm each day until we hit the mid to lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. A few clouds are expected from time to time, but very little chance of any rain for the lower elevations until isolated storms on Friday and Saturday.

Overnight temperatures warm from the 40s to the 50s.

Temperatures could be close to record highs by Thursday. We have not been used to this kind of heat, so take breaks, drink plenty of fluids, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Be careful not to over exert yourself in the heat.

Billings forecast:

Sunday night… Mostly clear with a low near 45.

Memorial Day… Sunshine with a light wind. A high close to 80.

Tuesday and Wednesday… Highs in the lower 80s Tuesday and upper 80s to close to 90 by Wednesday afternoon. Overnight readings will be mainly in the 50s. Expect a clear to mostly clear sky.