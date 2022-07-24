Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Matt's in to bring you the forecast details; check them out

Forecast July 23rd 2022
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jul 23, 2022
BILLINGS — A slightly cooler day today with temperatures mainly in the 80s. Tomorrow will be a similar day when it comes to temperatures but we will see some chances of showers and thunderstorms. Best chances to see any form of precipitation will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will remain in 80s to low 90s for the start of your week and then another cold front is shaping up to push through cooling us down even more. Temperatures in the upper 70s low to mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. More chances of precipitation on Tuesday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 61°F

Tomorrow... Chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°F

Tomorrow night... Thunderstorms will taper off. Low near 59°F

