Q2 Billings Area Weather: March winds roar like a lion, but turn to penguin weather by the weekend

BILLINGS — Light rain and snow Monday evening stays mainly in the mountains west of Billings but pockets of very light rain or sprinkles could affect lower elevations mainly north and east of Billings through early Tuesday. None of this

Tuesday is shaping up as another windy and warmer than average day. Livingston and Nye winds are forecast for 60-70 mph gusts through early Tuesday backing off int eh afternoon and evening. Big Timber and Harlowton will remain gusty as well with 50+ mph gusts possible.

Highs will be mainly in the 50s to low 60s Tuesday afternoon despite some increase in cloudiness. The pattern will remain warmer than early March averages on Wednesday before a deep trough moves into the area bringing the next chance of precipitation and dropping temperatures below normal by Friday and Saturday.

Rain is likely in the lower elevation on Thursday, before switching to snow for Friday and Saturday. The best chance of accumulations appears to be Friday night into Saturday but it is too early to say just how much will fall. But with temperatures dropping to the 20s and low 30s for highs by the weekend with a fair amount of moisture, the chances of getting snow on the ground are pretty good.