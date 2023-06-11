Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly Dry and Mild Through Tuesday; Weak Cold Front Wednesday

7-Day Forecast Sunday, June 11th
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 11, 2023
BILLINGS — Most of the area will remain mainly dry and mild through Tuesday. The foothills and mountains still have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday afternoon which will be slow moving and could produce brief heavy rain.

On Wednesday a weak pacific cold front will move across Montana, triggering some showers and thunderstorms during the day. Wednesday will be the best chance of precipitation across the state.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday with only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will push into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mainly dry conditions across much of the area.

By Sunday, an upper level low moves into the Pacific Northwest, bringing southwest flow aloft over the state and increasing the chance for cooler and unsettled weather for Sunday and into early next week. Stay tuned.

