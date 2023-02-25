Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly Dry and Cool Week Ahead

BILLINGS — Sunny skies will prevail across the region on Sunday with temperatures well into the 40s across much of the eastern two-thirds of the state. Clouds will increase late Sunday as a weak weather disturbance approaches the area bringing the threat for mainly mountain snow showers and the possibility of scattered snow showers onto the plains overnight Sunday night.

On Monday, skies will turn partly cloudy as this weather disturbance exist the area leaving cooler temperatures behind.

Another weak weather disturbance will move across the area Tuesday again bringing mainly mountain snow showers and the possibility of some scattered snow showers across the plains. Neither of these weather disturbances are expected to produce any significant snow at lower elevations.

Daytime high temperatures will be slightly below seasonal averages Monday through next weekend and dry conditions will prevail in most areas.