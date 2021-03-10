Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of near misses for rain and snow

BILLINGS — A series of disturbances move by, but our area does not get a direct hit.

System 1: Wet, heavy snow to Wyoming and South Dakota could spin up a few showers in the mountains and foothills of southern Montana/northern Wyoming through Wednesday evening.

System 2: A cold front Wednesday night through Thursday brings clouds, a few flurries and fog early Thursday, but the bulk of the system stays to our north.

System 3: Utah and Colorado have the potential for heavy snow from late Thursday through Sunday. A few snow showers could move through northern Wyoming. Otherwise expect mainly dry conditions and warm temperatures.

System 4: A high amount of uncertainty remains early next week. The trend is cooler and more unsettled with chances for rain and snow showers. But temperature forecasts at this point remains around average or slightly warmer than average without a significant amount of precipitation.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible in the morning. A low near 24.

Thursday… Some foggy patches in the morning gradually becoming sunny in the afternoon. A high close to 47.

Friday and Saturday… Lows stay in the 20s and highs in the mid to lower 50s was generally clear to mostly clear skies.

