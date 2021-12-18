Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of changes throughout the weekend

BILLINGS — Cold conditions will continue Friday night with lows ranging from the teens below zero in eastern Montana to the teens above zero in the mountain foothills west of Billings. A Wind Chill Advisory for northern Rosebud, Custer and Fallon counties remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday.

Winds increase near Livingston/Nye overnight continuing through much of Sunday. Gusts to 65 mph will causing the snow already on the ground to blow, reducing visibility to less than a mile at time. Slick roads in that area are also expected.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 30 to 35 in the western foothills on Saturday, and that should crust over the snow, reducing the blowing snow.

Across the rest of the area, temperatures should rise Saturday to the 20s to lower 30s.

On Sunday, temperatures rise to the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area. Temperatures drop sharply behind a cold front, with low temperatures Sunday night expected to be in the teens and single digits above zero.

Expect some light to moderate snowfall, especially over south central Montana, beginning Sunday night. The Monday morning commute could have fresh snow totaling perhaps 3 to 5 inches near Harlowton and the surrounding area with perhaps 2 inches near Billings. Check back for updates.

