Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of changes in a short period

BILLNGS — Snow showers wind down in the morning and warm moves in Monday afternoon. In fact, the warmest temperatures from Billings southward could occur after sunset from Billings southward.

Meantime, another disturbance moves down from the north and creates another round of light snow. Areas from Billings eastward will feel the greatest affects from this wave.

Winds increase around Livingston / Nye and also in Wyoming from Cody to Clark Monday afternoon and evening with possible gusts of 65 to 75 mph possible through Wednesday. Blowing snow, poor visibility, slick roads, and wind damage are all possible.

Temperatures are somewhat mild through Thursday, but another round of showers Thursday evening / Friday signal colder air for Christmas.