Q2 Billings Area Weather: Little Accumulation... Expect Slushy Road Conditions!

BILLINGS — A mild day today, tomorrow will be the start of a different story. A system will be moving through bringing us a chance of rain and even possibly some snow.

Overnight temperatures mainly in the 30s.

The system will reach the Billings area by tomorrow. We will start off with mainly rain through out the day tomorrow then transition to snow.

Don't expect much accumulation as there will be a melting process associated with temperatures above freezing, around freezing, and below freezing.

The main thing to take from this is slushy road conditions, a little accumulation possible on grassy areas, and the leaves are still on the trees so be careful for any broken branches.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly sunny and mild. High near 65°F.

Tonight... Cloudy with late showers. Low near 38°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with showers. High near 41°F