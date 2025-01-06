Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light snow off and on and average or colder temperatures

BILLINGS — Light snow will fall over parts of the area through Monday morning. After some cold temperatures, expect a modest recovery by the midweek.

Snow could add up to another one to three inches, especially in the higher elevations to the west and south of Billings, favoring the north-facing slopes. While Billings could pick up enough snow for a quick shovel and clearing your vehicle, areas 100 miles or more to the east of Billings will receive a light coat to nothing at all.

Cold air is surging into the area from the north. That will hold Monday afternoon readings to the teens east of Billings and mainly 20s and a few low 30s from Billings to the west. Tuesday morning will be the coldest for many so far this season ranging from single digits below to teens above zero.

For the extended forecast, the overall theme is winter temperatures and periods of snow showers through the upcoming weekend. Area west of Billings into the Livingston foothills can expect 40 to 50 mph wind gusts Tuesday night and Wednesday with some blowing and drifting.

To the east of Billings, expect a lot less wind but colder. Another cold air push late Wednesday through Thursday could bring rain or snow showers heading into the weekend.