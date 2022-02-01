Q2 Billings Area Weather: Let's talk the "Winter Big 3" - wind, snow, and cold

BILLINGS — A fast moving Pacific front brought a quick round of wind, snow, and colder temperatures across Southern Montana and Northern Wyoming from midday through the early afternoon Monday. Winds will be strong through the evening, then fade.

An Arctic front arrives through the evening and overnight, bringing much colder air and light snow showers. Showers and flurries fade early Tuesday, but another round gets going Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Snow totals will be higher in the mountains and foothills, but overall snow totals are expected to be a couple of inches or less for most areas, with lighter or no snow in the eastern plains.

Lows drop to the teens and single digits early Tuesday and stay mainly in the teens and lows 20s for the afternoon. The coldest air is expected Wednesday morning through Thursday morning with subzero overnight lows expected in some of the area.

Winds increase once more, with upper 20s and low 30s expected by Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will generally be in the 40s Friday through Sunday with 40s to lower 50s by Monday. Once the snow ends Wednesday, a mainly dry forecast follows.

