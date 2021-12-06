Q2 Billings Area Weather: Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

BILLINGS — Another cold day with more snow on the way. The snow will start this afternoon and evening. The bulk of the snowfall will happen this evening so please be careful during the evening commute tonight; roads will be slick and visibility could be poor.

Temperatures tonight will be in the teens and 20s.

We will have some lingering showers through tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, those showers will move out of the area.

The middle of the week will be a slight warm up with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow showers through evening. 1 to 3 inches possible. Low near 17°F

Tomorrow. Lingering snow showers through morning. High near 35°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Low near 26°F