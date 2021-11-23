Q2 Billings Area Weather: Late in the season, but fire risk heightens

BILLINGS — Wind is a concern off and on through this holiday weekend. Combined with our dry and warmer than average conditions, use care with anything that could produce a spark or a flame.

Overnight temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s with highs Tuesday mainly 45 to 55 in our area. Winds will be

strong at times in the western foothills through mid-day Tuesday, then spread into the plains Tuesday afternoon.

A quick moving disturbance will move through the area Tuesday evening bringing cooler temperatures with rain and snow showers lasting into Wednesday morning. Roads may get slick briefly through the morning. Use care.

After a cool Wednesday with high in the 30s to low 40s, another round of wind develops for the western foothills Wednesday night through Thanksgiving day. The Livingston area could see gusts 70 mph or stronger. Thanksgiving temperatures will be mild, reaching mainly the 50s with some low 60s possible. 40-45 is average.