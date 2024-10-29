Q2 Billings Area Weather: Just chillin'

A chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow remains in the forecast through Wednesday morning with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect across the mountains and the foothills. Portions of southeast MT and northeast WY could receive upwards of an inch of rainfall, too.

Drier weather moves in Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as high pressure briefly sweeps across ahead of another cold front forecast to move through Thursday night, bringing a chance for more rain and mountain snow to our western zones through the weekend. Accumulations are expected to be very light in the lower elevations with this system, but the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Absarokas may pick up another 3-7" of snowfall through Sunday night.

Temperatures will be near seasonal this week with daytime highs mainly 40s and 50s through weekend. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

