BILLINGS — Chances of showers and thunderstorms today. The better chance of severe storms are remaining east of Billings into the eastern plains. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and the potential for some hail are expected with these storms if they do develop.

The chances of storms aren't just for today. Instability will increase throughout the holiday weekend which means the potential for severe weather does as well. Chances tomorrow are more widespread with the chance of numerous severe thunderstorms. Again, expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and chances of larger hail tomorrow.

If you have plans this weekend just be cautious and remember the 30/30 rule. If the difference in time between lightning and thunder is less than 30 seconds, move indoors and wait 30 minutes after the last time you see lightning and hear thunder before returning outdoors.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... A few clouds with a low near 61°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible with a high near 84°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds with a possible stray thunderstorm. Low near 59°F