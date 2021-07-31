Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's okay to look. It has been hotter and smokier already.

FORECAST FRIDAY EVENING JULY 30, 2021
BILLINGS — Drier conditions are expected for the next few days as monsoonal moisture is confined to extreme southern Montana and Wyoming. Thunderstorms are possible over the mountains and nearby.

Weekend high temperatures will stay mainly 85 to 95 and lows 55 to 65. Expect mostly sunny afternoons.

Smoke from Canadian and western U-S wildfires will continue to affect us at times, but air quality issues should stay confined to people with respiratory problems, the elderly and kids.

The chance of rain increases Monday and Tuesday for the lower elevations. While rain could be heavy at times, most of the area will remain dry.

Billings forecast:

Friday Night... Mostly clear but hazy with a low near 65.

Saturday and Sunday... Highs in the mid-90s both days and mostly sunny. Hazy at times.

